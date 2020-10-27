5 things to watch out in Suriya's Soorarai Pottru after watching its trailer Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Since the trailer of Soorarai Pottru has hit the web yesterday, it has created a lot of intrigue across B-town celebs, fans and critics alike. Be it Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rana Duggubati or Vignesh Shivam, everyone took it on their respective social media accounts to hail the trailer. Here are the five things to look... 👓 View full article

