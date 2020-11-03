Grammy Awards To Re-Name World Music Award Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

It's now the Global Music Album...



*The Grammy Awards* have decided to re-name their Best World Music Album category.



The award can be a vital platform for non-Western artists, such as this year's winner Angélique Kidjo.



Now the Recording Academy has confirmed that it will be re-named, in order to "update our language" and mark "a departure from the connotations of colonialism..."



The award will now be named Best Global Music Album, and it follows the previously announced Grammy decision to ditch the 'Urban' tag across their awards.



“As we continue to embrace a truly global mindset, we update our language to reflect a more appropriate categorization that seeks to engage and celebrate the current scope of music from around the world,” the Recording Academy’s statement reads.



“Over the summer we held discussions with artists, ethnomusicologists, and linguists from around the world who determined that there was an opportunity to update the best world music album category toward a more relevant, modern, and inclusive term. The change symbolises a departure from the connotations of colonialism, folk, and ‘non-American’ that the former term embodied while adapting to current listening trends and cultural evolution among the diverse communities it may represent.”



The shift away from the 'world music' tag has occured more generally throughout the music industry - notably, the *Guardian re-named their non-Western column Global Music.*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's now the Global Music Album...*The Grammy Awards* have decided to re-name their Best World Music Album category.The award can be a vital platform for non-Western artists, such as this year's winner Angélique Kidjo.Now the Recording Academy has confirmed that it will be re-named, in order to "update our language" and mark "a departure from the connotations of colonialism..."The award will now be named Best Global Music Album, and it follows the previously announced Grammy decision to ditch the 'Urban' tag across their awards.“As we continue to embrace a truly global mindset, we update our language to reflect a more appropriate categorization that seeks to engage and celebrate the current scope of music from around the world,” the Recording Academy’s statement reads.“Over the summer we held discussions with artists, ethnomusicologists, and linguists from around the world who determined that there was an opportunity to update the best world music album category toward a more relevant, modern, and inclusive term. The change symbolises a departure from the connotations of colonialism, folk, and ‘non-American’ that the former term embodied while adapting to current listening trends and cultural evolution among the diverse communities it may represent.”The shift away from the 'world music' tag has occured more generally throughout the music industry - notably, the *Guardian re-named their non-Western column Global Music.*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift presents CMT breakthrough award – 13 years after she won the prize



Taylor Swift presented the breakthrough prize at a major country music awardsshow – 13 years after she won the honour. The pop superstar was recognised atthe CMT Music Awards in 2007 for her song Tim.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago HARRY CHAPIN WHEN IN DOUBT DO SOMETHING Documentary Movie Clip - Live Aid



HARRY CHAPIN WHEN IN DOUBT DO SOMETHING Documentary Movie Clip - Live Aid Plot synopsis: HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING is the inspiring story of Grammy Award-winning.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago Which Artist Should Take Home the Award for Top Billboard 200 Album at 2020 BBMAs? | Billboard News



Which Artist Should Take Home the Award for Top Billboard 200 Album at 2020 BBMAs? | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

