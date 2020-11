Ariel Winter Calls Out Lil Pump for Supporting Trump in 2020 Election

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rapper Lil Pump revealed himself to be a Donald Trump supporter, and Ariel Winter did not hesitate to call him out on her Instagram Story. Ariel reposted an image Lil Pump, 20, posted on his Instagram showing his support for the current president ahead of the 2020 election. Ariel wrote, “Trump is such a fan [...]