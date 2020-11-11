'The Good Doctor' Actor Richard Schiff & Wife Sheila Kelley Test Positive for Coronavirus
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Richard Schiff has announced that he and wife Sheila Kelley, who both appear on The Good Doctor, have both tested positive for Coronavirus. The 65-year-old actor and the 59-year-old actress both took to their social media accounts on Tuesday (November 10) to announce that they are self-isolating at their home in Vancouver, Canada after contracting [...]
