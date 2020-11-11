New York Times Survey Election Officials Nationwide and Not One Reported Seeing Voter Fraud
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The New York Times has published a thorough report looking into the Trump campaign's allegations of voter fraud and found that not one state election official has found any evidence of electoral malfeasance.
