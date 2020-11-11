New York Times Survey Election Officials Nationwide and Not One Reported Seeing Voter Fraud

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pandemic Puts Local OTT In The Spotlight: Roku’s Wnuk



Despite years of focus on national media buys, there is a renewed marketer emphasis on local TV. That is partly because of a new recognition that different media markets have different qualities and.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 13:44 Published 34 minutes ago Election Crimes Chief Resigns After AG Barr Authorises Voter Fraud Probes



Richard Pilger was the director the Department of Justice's (DOJ) Election Crimes Branch. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 1 hour ago The aftermath of the 2020 election



Arizona GOP ramping up unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:34 Published 8 hours ago