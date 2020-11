Pompeo Promises ‘Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration’



During a press conference on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was asked if the Trump administration was working to ensure a smooth presidential transition. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 4 hours ago

Pompeo pledges 'smooth transition' to Trump or Biden



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said there will be a 'smooth transition'to either Trump or Biden. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 9 hours ago