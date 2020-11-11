Georgia To Recount Presidential Ballots By Hand

Georgia will begin recount by end of this week
It's back to tallying votes again in Georgia. Today, election officials there say an audit of presidential election results will trigger a full hand recount.
'There will be a recount' -GA Sec. of State
Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday said he expects a recount due to the small margin for the presidential election in the battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a small..
Georgia voting official says accuracy is their biggest priority as 'it's a close vote'
The Georgia Secretary of State’s office delivered an update on the status of ballots being counted in the state.