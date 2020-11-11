Global  
 

Georgia To Recount Presidential Ballots By Hand

Newsy Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Georgia To Recount Presidential Ballots By HandWatch VideoGeorgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, announced that all votes in the 2020 presidential race will be re-counted by hand.

"With the margin being so close, it will require a full, by-hand recount in each county. This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount, and a recanvass all at once....
