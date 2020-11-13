Global  
 

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Confirms NYC Schools Will Close If Infection Rate Hits 3%: ‘The Question Then Will Be How Quickly Can We Reopen Them’

Mediaite Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirms New York City schools will close if infection rate hits 3%: 'The question then will be how quickly can we reopen them.'
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine Update

Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine Update 18:26

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus vaccine and distribution at Riverside Church.

