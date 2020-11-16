'End of an era': Bollywood mourns Soumitra Chatterjee's demise
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Bollywood on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee. Conveying his condolences to the family of the late actor on Twitter, actor Anil Kapoor called him "a legend and an inspiration".
Paresh Rawal too paid an emotional tribute to Chatterjee and tweeted,...
Bollywood on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee. Conveying his condolences to the family of the late actor on Twitter, actor Anil Kapoor called him "a legend and an inspiration".
Paresh Rawal too paid an emotional tribute to Chatterjee and tweeted,...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources