Trump Covid Adviser Dr. Scott Atlas Walks Back Tweet Urging People to ‘Rise Up’ Against Michigan Governor’s New Pandemic Restrictions

Mediaite Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Trump Covid Adviser Dr. Scott Atlas Walks Back Tweet Urging People to ‘Rise Up’ Against Michigan Governor’s New Pandemic RestrictionsDr. Scott Atlas walked back a tweet urging people to "rise up" against new Covid restrictions imposed by MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but did not offer an apology.
 A war of words erupted Friday between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump as a COVID vaccine breakthrough turned political; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

