Election 2020 live updates: Trump coronavirus adviser Atlas tells Michigan to 'rise up' against COVID restrictions

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Dr. Scott Atlas, on Trump's coronavirus task force, said "the only way this stops is if people rise up," after Michigan announced new COVID measures.
