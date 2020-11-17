Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scooter Braun reportedly sells Taylor Swift’s masters for over $300M, star responds

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Braun purchased the music label which held Swift's masters in June 2019 for $300 million.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence: Scooter Braun And Her Masters 00:33

 Hours after Variety first reported that Taylor Swift's Big Machine Records masters of her first six albums were sold by Scooter Braun to a private equity group for $300 million, Swift is telling her side of the story. In a letter she posted on social media, Swift said her team had attempted to enter...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back [Video]

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back

Swift has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss, Scott Borchetta.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift get her masters back: 'I'm going to personally see to it' [Video]

Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift get her masters back: 'I'm going to personally see to it'

Kanye West has vowed to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back after her very public feud with Scooter Braun.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Scooter Braun Reportedly Sells Taylor Swift's Master Recordings

 Taylor Swift‘s master recordings of her music have reportedly found another new home. It was reported on Monday (November 16) that Scooter Braun‘s Ithaca...
Just Jared Jr

Sara Bareilles Supports Taylor Swift After Scooter Braun Sells Her Masters

 Seventeen months after Scooter Braun bought Taylor Swift‘s master recordings of her first six albums after acquiring her first label, Big Machine, he has now...
Just Jared Also reported by •UpworthyJust Jared JrUSATODAY.com