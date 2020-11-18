Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift: Scooter Braun Refuses To Give Me a Quote To Buy My Masters

HNGN Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Taylor Swift: Scooter Braun Refuses To Give Me a Quote To Buy My MastersThere appears to be no end for the back-and-forth drama between singer Taylor Swift and her former record label Big Machine Records' executives Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift slams Scooter Braun 00:47

 Taylor Swift claims Scooter Braun wouldn't allow the people who purchased her masters to contact her before the sale went through.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Masters for $300 Million [Video]

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Scooter Braun Sells Her Masters for $300 Million

The folklore singer said Monday that she is in the process of re-recording her first five albums

Credit: People     Duration: 01:17Published
BTS Tease New Music Video, Ariana Grande Drops '34+35' Video & More News | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Tease New Music Video, Ariana Grande Drops '34+35' Video & More News | Billboard News

BTS give fans a preview of their new music video for 'Life Goes On', Ariana Grande goes futuristic for her '34+35' music video and Taylor Swift confirms that Scooter Braun sold her Big Machine Label..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:18Published
Taylor Swift Promised to Re-record Her Songs After Scooter Braun Sold Her Masters [Video]

Taylor Swift Promised to Re-record Her Songs After Scooter Braun Sold Her Masters

She's already started — and promises surprises.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Comments on Scooter Braun Selling Her Masters, Says She Tried to Buy Them

 Taylor Swift is speaking out following Scooter Braun‘s sale of her master recordings. It was reported on Monday (November 16) that Scooter sold the masters for...
Just Jared

Taylor Swift Tried To Buy Her Masters From Scooter Braun Before His Recent Sale

 Taylor Swift is opening up following the news that her master recordings were sold once again. The 30-year-old admitted that the sale happened without her...
Just Jared Jr

Taylor Swift Reveals She Did Try To Buy Her Masters Back From Scooter Braun

 'These master recordings were not for sale to me'
Daily Caller