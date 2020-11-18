Taylor Swift: Scooter Braun Refuses To Give Me a Quote To Buy My Masters

Taylor Swift is speaking out following Scooter Braun‘s sale of her master recordings. It was reported on Monday (November 16) that Scooter sold the masters for...

Taylor Swift Tried To Buy Her Masters From Scooter Braun Before His Recent Sale Taylor Swift is opening up following the news that her master recordings were sold once again. The 30-year-old admitted that the sale happened without her...

Just Jared Jr 2 days ago



