'Dancing With the Stars' 2020: Final Four Revealed for Season 29!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The season finale of Dancing With the Stars will be airing next week and the Top 4 has been revealed! There was a double elimination during the latest episode of the ABC competition series, leaving just four stars to head to next week’s finals. The star who had the lowest combines score of audience votes [...]
