KBC 12: IPS Officer Mohita Sharma is the second crorepati of this season Within a span of less than a week, quiz game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 12 got its second crorepati.

Zee News 3 days ago





IPS officer Mohita Sharma is second crorepati on 'KBC 12': Can government servants participate in the show? Mohita Sharma will be announced the second crorepati on 'KBC 12' on November 17

DNA 12 hours ago