'Wonder Woman 1984' Finalizes Release Plans; Will Debut Christmas Day in Theaters & on HBO Max

Just Jared Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
It’s official – Wonder Woman 1984 will be out in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25. The film, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristin Wiig, will also head to HBO Max for a dual release, Warner Bros. Pictures announced today. The December 25 release date comes after multiple delays throughout the pandemic. Wonder Woman [...]
Superintelligence on HBO Max - Behind the Scenes

Superintelligence on HBO Max - Behind the Scenes 04:17

 It's time to go behind the scenes of the HBO Max comedy movie Superintelligence, directed by Ben Falcone. It stars Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale, Brian Tyree Henry, Jean Smart and James Corden. Superintelligence Release Date: November 26, 2020 on HBO Max

