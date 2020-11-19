Global  
 

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Gal Gadot's superhero movie set to release on December 16

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros has decided to release its superhero tentpole "Wonder Woman 1984" both theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max on the same day. The much-awaited movie, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the lead, will debut in US theatres on December 25 and the same day it will...
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Justice League Director’s Cut on HBO Max - New Teaser Trailer

Justice League Director’s Cut on HBO Max - New Teaser Trailer 02:31

 Check out the new teaser trailer for the HBO Max superhero movie Justice League: Director’s Cut, directed by Zack Snyder. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher. Justice League: Director’s Cut Release Date: 2021 on HBO Max After you watch...

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to debut both in theatres and on HBO Max

 The much-awaited movie, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the lead, is set to release on December 25.
Hindu