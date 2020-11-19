Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Gal Gadot's superhero movie set to release on December 16
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () In an unprecedented move, Warner Bros has decided to release its superhero tentpole "Wonder Woman 1984" both theatrically and on the streaming platform HBO Max on the same day. The much-awaited movie, directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the lead, will debut in US theatres on December 25 and the same day it will...
