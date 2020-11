Matthew McConaughey 'could be' interested in a future run for Texas governor Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Matthew McConaughey said that once American politics "redefines its purpose," he may be interested in running for political office. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Matthew McConaughey Considers Running for Texas Governor Actor Matthew McConaughey told The Hugh Hewitt Show that he would consider running for Texas governor sometime in the future. When asked about the possibility of...

Newsmax 9 hours ago