You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How city mayors are taking action on climate change | Eric Garcetti



"If you change your city, you're changing the world," says Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles and chair of C40 Cities, a network of the world's megacities committed to tackling the climate crisis. He.. Credit: TED Duration: 28:56 Published 1 week ago Day Of The Dead Commemorated With Drive-Thru Display In Pacoima



The city of Los Angeles has organized a socially distant Día de los Muertos display in Pacoima. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago Dia de los Muertos makeup: The history behind the look



You’ve likely seen Dia de Los Muertos makeup looks on Instagram. But this is not meant for Halloween or a costume. There’s a lot of tradition behind the look, and it’s meant to honor family... Credit: Localish Duration: 05:42 Published 3 weeks ago