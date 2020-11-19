Global  
 

Salman Khan and family in isolation after staff test COVID-positive

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Salman Khan and his entire family have isolated at home for the next 14 days after the actor's personal driver and two staff members reportedly tested COVID-19 positive.

The staff members who tested positive have been admitted to a hospital in the city and are undergoing treatment, according to an India Today website report....
