Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanessa Hudgens Seen Showing PDA With Baseball Player Cole Tucker!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens has a new guy in her life! The 31-year-old actress was seen out with MLB player Cole Tucker over the weekend. The possible new couple was seen holding hands, laughing and cuddling up while waiting at the valet on Saturday night (November 21). Check out the pics on Daily Mail. Cole is a [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Holding Hands with Baseball Player Cole Tucker - New Couple Alert!

 It looks like Vanessa Hudgens might have a new man in her life and he’s a younger sports star! The 31-year-old Princess Switch actress was spotted holding...
Just Jared

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

 The 'Princess Switch' actress is spotted hugging and holding hands with the baseball athlete in Los Angeles after teasing about her 'date night' in an Instagram...
AceShowbiz