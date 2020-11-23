Vanessa Hudgens Seen Showing PDA With Baseball Player Cole Tucker!

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Vanessa Hudgens Spotted Holding Hands with Baseball Player Cole Tucker - New Couple Alert! It looks like Vanessa Hudgens might have a new man in her life and he’s a younger sports star! The 31-year-old Princess Switch actress was spotted holding...

Just Jared 22 hours ago



Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split The 'Princess Switch' actress is spotted hugging and holding hands with the baseball athlete in Los Angeles after teasing about her 'date night' in an Instagram...

AceShowbiz 8 hours ago



