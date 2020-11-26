See Every Star at the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () There's no Thanksgiving without the annual parade. The show must go on, and not even the pandemic could stop the joyous 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As always, the 94th...
5 Fun Facts About the , Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
1, The parade was originally
held during Christmas.
Employees organized the parade
in 1924 to celebrate becoming
the "world's largest store.".
Three years later, it was
held during Thanksgiving.
2, They used to let the
balloons float...