See Every Star at the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

E! Online Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
There's no Thanksgiving without the annual parade. The show must go on, and not even the pandemic could stop the joyous 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. As always, the 94th...
News video: 5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

5 Fun Facts About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 01:49

 5 Fun Facts About the , Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. 1, The parade was originally held during Christmas. Employees organized the parade in 1924 to celebrate becoming the "world's largest store.". Three years later, it was held during Thanksgiving. 2, They used to let the balloons float...

