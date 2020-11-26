'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Is Engaged to Molly Hurwitz!
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () Matthew Perry has announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz! The 51-year-old actor, best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, popped the question to Molly, 29, and she said yes. “I decided to get engaged,” Matthew said in a statement to People. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest [...]
"Friends" premiered on television in 1994 and fans still obsess over the iconic show. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer became household names and faces.