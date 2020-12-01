Global  
 

Trump Campaign Lawyer Joe diGenova Says Fmr DHS Official Chris Krebs Should Be ‘Taken Out at Dawn and Shot’

Mediaite Tuesday, 1 December 2020
'Taken Out at Dawn and Shot': Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova calls for execution of former DHS Cybersecurity official Chris Krebs, who rated 2020 election 'most secure' in history
