Trump Campaign Lawyer Joe diGenova Says Fmr DHS Official Chris Krebs Should Be ‘Taken Out at Dawn and Shot’
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () 'Taken Out at Dawn and Shot': Trump campaign lawyer Joe diGenova calls for execution of former DHS Cybersecurity official Chris Krebs, who rated 2020 election 'most secure' in history
The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January. The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. The Daily Beast cited sources close to the president. They reported that Trump...
Since losing the election more than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump has made baseless claims of election fraud and refused to concede defeat. According to Business Insider, Trump seemed entirely..
President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the..
