Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tenet director Christopher Nolan is in awe of 'visual' India

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Christopher Nolan's science-fiction thriller Tenet is all set to release in India on December 4 in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, the film stars Washington as a spy who is tasked with a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Struck by how unbelievably visual the place is: Christopher Nolan on shooting Tenet in India
Indian Express