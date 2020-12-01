Tenet director Christopher Nolan is in awe of 'visual' India

Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Christopher Nolan's science-fiction thriller Tenet is all set to release in India on December 4 in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, the film stars Washington as a spy who is tasked with a...