SEOUL - Trailblazing South Korean boyband BTS have became the first group to have a foreign-language song enter the US Billboard chart at number one, in the...

BTS bags 1st spot on Billboard 200 K-Pop superstar BTS has proved there is just no stopping them. Flagging off another momentous week, the group has just claimed their fifth No. 1 on the Billboard...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago