Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Puts Fan on Blast for Encouraging Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey Baldwin

AceShowbiz Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Hailey herself doesn't stay silent as the 24-year-old model appears to feel the need to address it because 'it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Justin Bieber insists wife Hailey has things to accomplish before we have kids

Justin Bieber insists wife Hailey has things to accomplish before we have kids 00:52

 Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are waiting to start their family as the model has "some things she wants to accomplish as a woman" before getting pregnant.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo [Video]

Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber had to wait a month to complete his neck tattoo collection with a rose design after his wife Hailey Bieber told him she wasn't thrilled about all his skin art.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Daily Download: Justin Bieber On Starting A Family With Wife Hailey [Video]

Daily Download: Justin Bieber On Starting A Family With Wife Hailey

While appearing on "The Ellen Degeneres Show", Justin Bieber opened up about wanting to start a family with Hailey Bieber. Plus, the romance between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is reportedly heating up..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:38Published
Ellen DeGeneres Asked Justin Bieber What's the "Hold Up" on Hailey Having Children [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres Asked Justin Bieber What's the "Hold Up" on Hailey Having Children

"How many kids are you going to have and when?"

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Slams "Sad Excuse of a Human" Who Asked Selena Gomez Fans to "Go After" Hailey Bieber

 Justin Bieber is taking the high road after a "sad excuse of a human" called on Selena Gomez fans to attack his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media. The singer...
E! Online

Justin & Hailey Bieber Slam a 'Jelena' Fan Who Told People to Bombard Them with 'Selena Is Better' Comments

 Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are both firing back at a troll who told fans to bombard the stars with pro-Selena Gomez comments in a planned Instagram...
Just Jared