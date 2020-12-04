Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mika Singh on Kangana Ranaut

IndiaTimes Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
After Bollywood celebs, including Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait, Shruti Seth, and more came out in support of Diljit Dosanjh over his online feud with Kangana Ranaut, now joining them Mika Singh took to his Twitter account to slam the ‘Queen’ actress. Tagging Kangana, he wrote, “I used to have immense respect for @Kanganateam , I even tweeted in support when her office was demolished. I now think I was wrong, Kangana being a woman you should show the old lady some respect. If you have any etiquette then apologise. Shame on you…”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Kangana gets legal notice for fake tweet on Bilkis Bano

Kangana gets legal notice for fake tweet on Bilkis Bano 02:06

 Actor Kangana Ranaut, who doesn't shy away from voicing her opinion on political matters, is now facing legal proceedings for sharing a fake Twitter post which showed the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' Bilkis Bano taking part in the farmers' protest. Kangana, while retweeting the post, alleged that Bilkis Bano...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war [Video]

Diljit Dosanjh vs Kangana Ranaut over farmer protest | Watch Twitter war

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers’ protest on Thursday, a Twitter spat that began with Shaheen Bagh protester Bilkis Bano but soon..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published
Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh engage in an ugly spat on twitter: What did they say|Oneindia News [Video]

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh engage in an ugly spat on twitter: What did they say|Oneindia News

An spat erupted on twitter between Actor Kangana Ranaut and Singer-Actor Dilit Dosanjh. Actor Kangana Ranaut, called out on Twitter for misidentifying an elderly woman at the farmers' protest in Delhi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Kangana Ranaut wishes sister Rangoli on b'day [Video]

Kangana Ranaut wishes sister Rangoli on b'day

Actress Kangana Ranaut sister Rangoli Chandel turned a year older today. On this special occassion Kangana penned a sweet birthday note for her sister along with adorable pictures. Not only this, she..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:56Published