Why Grey's Anatomy Brought Back T.R. Knight as George

E! Online Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Grey's Anatomy continues to pull out all the stops with its familiar faces joining Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on the sand. After the long-running ABC medical drama kicked off...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism

What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism 01:34

 "Grey's Anatomy"'s fictional surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19, while the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas - complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance - will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

