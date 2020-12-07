Global  
 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. + Jake Paul Boxing Match Announced

SOHH Monday, 7 December 2020
Floyd Mayweather Jr. + Jake Paul Boxing Match AnnouncedRetired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. wants a piece of Jake Paul. The sports mogul and YouTube star are slated to face-off in the coming weeks with an unexpected but much-needed exhibition fight. Floyd Mayweather + Jake Paul Fight Announced On Sunday, Money Mayweather broke the news across his social media channels. Barring any setbacks […]
News video: Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match

Mayweather to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in exhibition match 00:34

 Boxing great Floyd Mayweather to return to ring in exhibition match with 0-1 YouTuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Is Set for February, Let's Go!

 We told you it was close ... and now it's official -- Floyd Mayweather is fighting Logan Paul. Here's what you need to you know ... it's an exhibition boxing...
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, social media star Logan Paul announce exhibition bout

 Floyd Mayweather and social media star Logan Paul announced an exhibition boxing match set for February.
Floyd Mayweather Defends Nate Robinson After Embarrassing Jake Paul Defeat

Floyd Mayweather Defends Nate Robinson After Embarrassing Jake Paul Defeat Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is standing up for Nate Robinson. The sports mogul has come forward to speak up on Nate The Great stepping into the ring and...
