Jeremy Renner finds his archer in Hailee Steinfeld

Mid-Day Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Jeremy Renner will be accompanied by actor Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) for Disney+'s Hawkeye series spin-off, as per reports in international publication.

Renner will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clint Barton — aka Hawkeye — who will become a mentor for Steinfeld's Bishop. If the show follows the...
