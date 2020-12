You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga, & Four More Actors Join Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Cast! The cast of the upcoming Marvel series Hawkeye, which will stream exclusively on Disney+, is shaping up with two more Oscar nominees joining the show! Jeremy...

Just Jared 6 days ago



Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner Run Into Santa Claus on 'Hawkeye' Set in NYC Hailee Steinfeld walks and talks with Jeremy Renner while filming new scenes for Hawkeye in New York City on Sunday afternoon (December 6). The -year-old...

Just Jared 3 days ago



Jeremy Renner Passes On the Arrows to Hailee Steinfeld on 'Hawkeye' Set, Plus a Possible Villain Revealed! There are some cool new photos from the Hawkeye set that we had to share with you! Yesterday, we got our first look at Hailee Steinfeld in her character Kate...

Just Jared 8 hours ago