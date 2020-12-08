Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defiant Whistleblower Vows to Carry on After Florida Police Raided Home, Pulled Guns on Kids: ‘Will Not Stop Me … Ever’

Mediaite Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Rebekah Jones, the Covid whistleblower and Florida researcher whose home was raided at gunpoint, told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Gov. Ron Desantis is trying to intimidate her, but she won't back down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Florida Police Raid COVID Whistleblower’s Home

Florida Police Raid COVID Whistleblower’s Home 01:27

 Police barged into the home of Rebekah Jones, the former Florida official in charge of the state’s COVID-19 data.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Home Of Florida Department Of Health Whistleblower Raided By Armed Agents [Video]

Home Of Florida Department Of Health Whistleblower Raided By Armed Agents

"They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids," Rebekah Jones tweeted before 5 p.m. Monday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/33SBnNq

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

'They pointed guns at my kids': Florida COVID whistleblower home raided

 Scientist Rebekah Jones tweeted footage of police raiding her home after claims she had hacked the emergency management system to warn of more COVID deaths.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Florida’s justification for raiding COVID data whistleblower Rebekah Jones is looking a little shaky

Florida’s justification for raiding COVID data whistleblower Rebekah Jones is looking a little shaky On Tuesday, Florida state police entered the home of Rebekah Jones with guns drawn, seizing her computer and phone, in an attempt to prove that she’d sent an...
The Verge