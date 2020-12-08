Defiant Whistleblower Vows to Carry on After Florida Police Raided Home, Pulled Guns on Kids: ‘Will Not Stop Me … Ever’
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Rebekah Jones, the Covid whistleblower and Florida researcher whose home was raided at gunpoint, told CNN's Chris Cuomo that Gov. Ron Desantis is trying to intimidate her, but she won't back down.
