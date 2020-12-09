Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984: Hardest movie I ever shot

Global  
 

Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984: Hardest movie I ever shotHollywood star Gal Gadot said the team of Wonder Woman 1984 wanted to "raise the bar" with the upcoming superhero film, which has been the toughest acting job in her career till date. Wonder Woman 1984, a highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2017 DC superhero blockbuster, will see Gadot reprise her role as the Amazonian warrior...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: WONDER WOMAN 1984

WONDER WOMAN 1984 01:00

 WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie (2020) - trailer from CCXP - This Christmas, we'll all share in the Wonder. See #WonderWoman1984 in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max* December 25. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The...

