George Clooney was hospitalized after losing weight for his role in 'The Midnight Sky'
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
George Clooney reveals he was hospitalized before filming 'The Midnight Sky' for pancreatitis. He has since made a full recovery, Fox News confirmed.
