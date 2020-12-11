George Clooney was hospitalized after losing weight for his role in 'The Midnight Sky'

Actor George Clooney's preparation for his role in Netflix's "The Midnight Sky" got him admitted to the hospital. Days before he was scheduled to start filming...

George Clooney Was Hospitalized With Pancreatitis While Filming 'The Midnight Sky' George Clooney has opened up about filming on The Midnight Sky for Netflix and revealed that he was admitted to the hospital during it. The 59-year-old actor was...

Just Jared 1 week ago



