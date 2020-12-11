Global  
 

George Clooney was hospitalized after losing weight for his role in 'The Midnight Sky'

FOXNews.com Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
George Clooney reveals he was hospitalized before filming 'The Midnight Sky' for pancreatitis. He has since made a full recovery, Fox News confirmed.
News video: George Clooney was hospitalised after “trying too hard” to lose weight for ‘The Midnight Sky’

George Clooney was hospitalised after “trying too hard” to lose weight for ‘The Midnight Sky’ 01:08

 George Clooney was hospitalised after “trying too hard” to lose weight for ‘The Midnight Sky’

