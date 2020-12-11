Hailee Steinfeld Films a Christmas-Set Scene for 'Hawkeye' in NYC
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Hailee Steinfeld walks down a red carpet and past a giant Christmas tree while filming a scene for Hawkeye on Thursday night (December 10) at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Also spotted on set that night were Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton, marking the first time they’ve been seen on set. [...]
Hailee Steinfeld is no stranger to fame. She burst onto the scene aged 10, and earned an Oscar nomination at just 14 for her role in ‘True Grit’. Since then, she’s shared the big screen with many of Hollywood’s A-listers, including Harrison Ford, Kiera Knightley, and Anna Kendrick, but there...