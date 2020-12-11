Global  
 

Hailee Steinfeld Films a Christmas-Set Scene for 'Hawkeye' in NYC

Just Jared Jr Friday, 11 December 2020
Hailee Steinfeld walks down a red carpet and past a giant Christmas tree while filming a scene for Hawkeye on Thursday night (December 10) at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Also spotted on set that night were Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton, marking the first time they’ve been seen on set. [...]
