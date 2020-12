Hailee Steinfeld Films 'Hawkeye' With Jeremy Renner In NYC! (Photos) Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

OMG! We finally have photos of Hailee Steinfeld on the set of the upcoming Hawkeye series! The 23-year-old was seen filming scenes with a cute dog and her co-star Jeremy Renner on Thursday (December 3) in New York City. Hailee was first seen on set earlier this week with Jeremy, while filming in a subway [...] 👓 View full article

0

