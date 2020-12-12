Global  
 

T.I., Ice Cube, Shaq + Wack 100 Remember Friday’s Tommy “Deebo” Lister

SOHH Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
T.I., Ice Cube, Shaq + Wack 100 Remember Friday’s Tommy “Deebo” ListerThe hip-hop community is still mourning the death of actor Tommy “Deebo” Lister. Everyone from rap stars Ice Cube and T.I. to retired NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal have stepped up to pay homage. Hip-Hop Reacts To Tommy ‘Deebo’ Lister’s Death Social media has erupted with praise and remembrance of Lister. Tip even shared details about […]
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Best Known For Role In 'Friday' Films, Dies At 62

Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, Best Known For Role In 'Friday' Films, Dies At 62 00:43

 Sheriff's officials Thursday were investigating the death of character actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, best known for his role in the "Friday" movie franchise.

 Authorities reportedly believe the 62-year-old actor died in his Marina del Rey home of natural causes.
