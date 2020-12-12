T.I., Ice Cube, Shaq + Wack 100 Remember Friday’s Tommy “Deebo” Lister
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () The hip-hop community is still mourning the death of actor Tommy “Deebo” Lister. Everyone from rap stars Ice Cube and T.I. to retired NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal have stepped up to pay homage. Hip-Hop Reacts To Tommy ‘Deebo’ Lister’s Death Social media has erupted with praise and remembrance of Lister. Tip even shared details about […]
Actor and wrestler Thomas Lister Jr. has died. The entertainer also known as "Tiny," was found dead in his home Thursday. According to CNN, Lister had been experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. His manager..