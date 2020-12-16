Tom Cruise loses his cool at Mission: Impossible crew for ignoring COVID-19 norms
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Hollywood star Tom Cruise lost his cool on the crew members of his upcoming film. Mission Impossible 7, for not following Covid-19 safety protocols, and threatened to fire them.
His angry rant at the crew members was caught on audio, and has been leaked online.
The news was confirmed by two sources close to the production...
