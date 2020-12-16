Global  
 

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reveal New Family Photo On Their 2020 Christmas Card!

Just Jared Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
The Cambridge Royal Family has just shared their Christmas card for the 2020 holiday season! The adorable image features Prince Louis with a big smile on his face in the center of mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William, with siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the side as they sit in front of [...]
