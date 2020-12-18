Global  
 

New York Film Critics Circle Announces Winners for 2020 Awards!

Just Jared Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The New York Film Critics Circle has voted for the winners of its 2020 awards and the full list was just revealed! The winner of Best Picture is likely a film that you haven’t heard of yet. The movie First Cow was released in limited theaters in March, right before the pandemic hit. It’s now [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Chadwick Boseman honoured with posthumous New York Film Critics Circle award

Chadwick Boseman honoured with posthumous New York Film Critics Circle award 01:06

 The late Chadwick Boseman was the recipient of the Best Supporting Actor accolade the 2020 New York Film Critics Circle awards.

