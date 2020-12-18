New York Film Critics Circle Announces Winners for 2020 Awards!
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The New York Film Critics Circle has voted for the winners of its 2020 awards and the full list was just revealed! The winner of Best Picture is likely a film that you haven’t heard of yet. The movie First Cow was released in limited theaters in March, right before the pandemic hit. It’s now [...]
The New York Film Critics Circle has voted for the winners of its 2020 awards and the full list was just revealed! The winner of Best Picture is likely a film that you haven’t heard of yet. The movie First Cow was released in limited theaters in March, right before the pandemic hit. It’s now [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources