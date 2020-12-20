Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Saturday Night Live' Reveals Who is Now Playing Joe Biden After Jim Carrey's Term Ends

Just Jared Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live has a new Joe Biden. On Saturday afternoon (December 19), Jim Carrey announced that his time playing the President-Elect had come to an end. Since the season premiere back in September, Jim has been portraying Biden throughout the election. Later that night, SNL revealed their replacement with cast member Alex Moffat stepping [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden: Historic Climate A-team [Video]

Biden: Historic Climate A-team

Obama White House; Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; AP Photo/Susan Walsh; N.C. Department of Environmental Quality; Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images; and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday [Video]

The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday

Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday. This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team [Video]

Defense Dept. officials halted cooperation: Biden team

[NFA] Aides to President-elect Joe Biden who are trying to arrange a smooth transition of power from the Trump administration have met resistance to their requests for information from some Pentagon..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

SNL Introduces Its New Joe Biden After Jim Carrey's Exit

 “Saturday Night Live” did something unheard of in its last episode of the year: Replaced Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden with an actual cast member.
Upworthy

Jim Carrey reveals that he won't return to Saturday Night Live to play Joe Biden

 Jim Carrey confirmed that he was done playing President-elect Joe Biden for SNL. He tweeted that he only intended to play him for six...
Upworthy

Jim Carrey steps down from 'Saturday Night Live' role as Joe Biden: 'Comedy’s highest call of duty'

 The actor said he intended to play the role for only six weeks.
Upworthy