Jim Carrey steps down from playing Joe Biden on SNL: My term was only meant to be 6 weeks

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Ahead of this week's episode of 'Saturday Night Live', American actor Jim Carrey - who has been portraying President-elect Joe Biden on the beloved sketch comedy series during season 46 - announced that he will not be portraying Biden on the show anymore.

According to People Magazine, the 50-year-old actor and comedian wrote...
News video: 'SNL' debuts its new president-elect Biden

'SNL' debuts its new president-elect Biden 01:28

 Just hours after Jim Carrey said he would no longer play president-elect Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live,” the show introduced its new Biden.

