Jim Carrey steps down from playing Joe Biden on SNL: My term was only meant to be 6 weeks
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Ahead of this week's episode of 'Saturday Night Live', American actor Jim Carrey - who has been portraying President-elect Joe Biden on the beloved sketch comedy series during season 46 - announced that he will not be portraying Biden on the show anymore.
According to People Magazine, the 50-year-old actor and comedian wrote...
President-elect Joe Biden's so, Hunter Biden, is being investigated by the federal government.
Biden has not selected his pick for Attorney General.
However, Business Insider reports that he will not..