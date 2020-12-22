Global  
 

Joe Exotic Launches Lawsuit Against Department of Justice to Score Donald Trump Pardon

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The 'Tiger King' star, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a number of offenses, has previously reached out to the White House and wrote to Kim Kardashian to get the pardon.
