Joe Exotic Launches Lawsuit Against Department of Justice to Score Donald Trump Pardon
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The 'Tiger King' star, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for a number of offenses, has previously reached out to the White House and wrote to Kim Kardashian to get the pardon.
