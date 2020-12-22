Global  
 

Congress Approves 2 New Museums Honoring American Latinos, Women's History

NPR Tuesday, 22 December 2020
The Smithsonian cannot build a new museum without federal legislation but both museums have bipartisan support. The law requires costs be covered by a 50/50 split between public and private dollars.
 Parents want to give their kids a break from technology. But they are finding the outdoor options are a little different this year due to the pandemic. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

President-elect Joe Biden has named New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland to serve as interior secretary. According to CNN, If Haaland is confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Native American Cabinet..

Congress authorizes Smithsonian museums focused on American Latinos and women’s history

Women's history museum becomes a reality

 A new national museum marking the history of women in the United States was approved as part of the stimulus package passed by Congress Monday. The passage...
