Prince William & Kate Middleton Accused of Breaking UK Lockdown, Source Responds
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, along with their kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, were photographed walking near Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and 13-year-old James Viscount Severn at Luminate Sandringham in Norwich, Norfolk. The walking trail is open to the public [...]
A new family portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children has been released for their official Christmas card.
William, Kate, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis,..