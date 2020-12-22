Prince William & Kate Middleton Accused of Breaking UK Lockdown, Source Responds

Global  
 

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton, along with their kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, were photographed walking near Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and 13-year-old James Viscount Severn at Luminate Sandringham in Norwich, Norfolk. The walking trail is open to the public [...]
