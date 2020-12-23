Paurashpur: Milind Soman's look flaunting a nose ring and bindi is quite captivating

For ALTBalaji and ZEE5's forthcoming show Paurashpur, Milind Soman was initially offered the role of the King, which he refused. He eventually agreed to essay the role of a unique character, Boris, as seen in the poster and trailer of the epic fictional drama.
