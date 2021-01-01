American-Trinidadian rapper, Nicki Minaj on Wednesday (local time) answered fans' questions about giving birth to her newborn son. According to E! News, the new mommy took to Twitter and in a spontaneous fan Question and Answer shared intimate details of the star's journey into motherhood with her followers. Though the name of...Full Article
Nicki Minaj shares experience of giving birth to baby boy
Mid-Day 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Building A Legacy: Davido Interviewed
Clash
The Nigerian force is aiming for a better time...
Earlier this year, as COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Lagos, Nigeria,..
-
Nicki Minaj Shares Extensive First-Time Mother Details From Breastfeeding To Her Vaginal Birth
HipHopDX
-
Nicki Minaj Shares Cute Clip of Her Baby Boy Cooing
AceShowbiz
-
Nicki Minaj Doesn't Hire a Nanny for Her 1-Month-Old Son
AceShowbiz
-
Aww! Nicki Minaj Shares First Snap Of Newborn Baby Boy With Hubby Kenneth Petty
OK! Magazine
You might like
More coverage
Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy: 'I'm in love with my son'
WorldNews
Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first child is a baby boy. The “Anaconda” hitmaker and her husband, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty,..
-
Nicki Minaj Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby Boy
E! Online
-
Nicki Minaj, Drake reveal their sons will have playdates 'soon'
Mid-Day
-
Nicki Minaj reveals gender of her baby; shares congratulatory messages from Kim Kardashian, Beyonce
DNA
-
Nicki Minaj confirms she gave birth to a boy and shares note from Beyonce
Belfast Telegraph