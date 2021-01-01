Justin Hartley Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend Sofia Pernas!

Justin Hartley Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend Sofia Pernas!

Just Jared

Published

Justin Hartley is making things official! The 43-year-old This Is Us actor took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve (December 31) to share a cute selfie with his girlfriend Sofia Pernas. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Hartley “Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!” Justin captioned [...]

Full Article