Justin Hartley is making things official! The 43-year-old This Is Us actor took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve (December 31) to share a cute selfie with his girlfriend Sofia Pernas. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Hartley “Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!” Justin captioned [...]Full Article
Justin Hartley Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend Sofia Pernas!
