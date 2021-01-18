Let Ronnie Spector Have The Final Word On Her Work With Phil Spector

The producer, convicted murdered has died...



*Ronnie Spector* has shared a statement on the death of lauded producer and convicted murderer *Phil Spector*.



News of the producer's passing was confirmed yesterday (January 17th) - he was 81 years old, and was serving time in the prison for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.



The question of how to assess Spector's imperial run in the 60s was raised online, with numerous discussions about how best to view those recordings.



Phil Spector's work was touched by genius, but he was also *guilty of deeply abusive behaviour* towards his wife Ronnie Spector, of The Ronettes.



Ronnie has frequently spoken about her time with the producer, and offered a short statement on his death.



"Working with Phil Spector was working with the best. So much to love about those days," she said. "Falling in love was like a fairytale."



She added: "He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband."







Working with Phil Spector was working with the best. So much to love about those days.



Falling in love was like a fairytale.



The magical music we made was inspired by our love.



He was a brilliant producer, but a lousy husband.



The music is forever 1939-2021 pic.twitter.com/x2ltPa1frq



— Ronnie Spector (@RonnieSpectorGS) January 17, 2021



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

